Mammila confident Baroka can edge Bay for promotion spot

Richards Bay will be favourites to retain their Premiership status when they host Baroka in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotional playoff decider at King Zwelithini Stadium today at 3pm.
The Natal Rich Boyz lead the mini-log standing and head into the decider against Baroka just needing one point to retain their status.
As things stand, Bay are on top with five points, with a plus-one goal difference separating them from AmaTuks (+0).
Baroka are third in the standings and will only qualify if they can beat Bay with two goals as they have a minus one goal difference.
It gives Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s charges an advantage as they will also be playing the match at home. Bay have been better in attack and defence throughout the playoffs.
Baroka are yet to win in the playoffs with a defeat and two draws in their three matches, and though they still have a chance of winning the playoffs, needing to win 2-0 against the Natal Rich Boyz may be too much to ask.
But coach Morgan Mammila feels his side can score two goals and win the playoffs. “It is not too much to ask. If you look at the chances we created in our previous two matches, you will see that we should have scored more,” Mammila told Sowetan yesterday.
“So, let’s see. It is a difficult match to play. People are fighting for their lives. They don’t want to lose their big contracts. My players are also hungry. They don’t want to remain in the NFD (Motsepe Foundation Championship]), so it will be a big match.
“We have less pressure than those who don’t want to lose big contracts. The stress is not the same. We have the normal stress and they have the worst one. I think we are ready. We had a break and we will do our best.”
In their previous meeting at Global Stadium earlier this month, Baroka and Bay played to a goalless draw and that result today will be enough to see the Natal Rich Boyz retain their status.
AmaTuks, on the other side, will be rooting for a Baroka win, as a 1-0 victory will see them move up the table and qualify for the Premiership.
Mammila confident Baroka can edge Bay for promotion spot
Natal Rich Boyz need just a point but Bakgaga eye upset
Image: Philip Maeta
