Sangare's 11 clean sheets from 23 DStv Premiership games show that he was vital for Sekhukhune, where they punched above their weight to finish fourth and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup for a second season running. Sangare, 38, also won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as a third-choice goalkeeper with his country Ivory Coast on home soil early this year.
Mpho Mvelase (TS Galaxy)
Given his diminutive structure and ability to run the whole game, you'd think Mvelase was in his 20s when he's already 35. The utility full-back notched up 28 league appearances, scoring twice. Mvelase was one of Galaxy's key players as they finished sixth, qualifying for the MTN8 for the very first time, in a season where they also reached their first final, the Carling Knockout, in the top-flight, losing out to Stellenbosch.
Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)
Mkhize, 35, was one of City's consistent players, helping them to finish fifth as he missed just three league games. Mkhize was eventually voted as the Citizens' player of the season. The defender, who's primarily a right-back, proved his importance to the side by also playing at centre-back when he was required. His leadership skills and unrivaled work-rate are some of the traits that set him apart from other players of his age.
Hugo Nyame (Royal AM)
Nyame, 38, missed Royal's first eight league games of the season due to a severe neck injury. In his absence, Royal conceded 12 goals from those eight games, where they won just once with four defeats and three draws. When Nyame eventually returned things looked a bit stable for the team as his five clean sheets from 18 league games in the end helped them survive relegation.
PSL's madalas who defy their age
Grobler, Sangare among veterans who paved way for the young
Image: Philip Maeta
Football is a sport where older players hardly get recognition, with youngsters frequently enjoying the plaudits such that there are even awards exclusively for them.
We pick five members of the old guard who, despite being already on the wrong side of 30, held their own in the PSL in the just-ended season.
Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)
At 36, Grobler showed no signs of slowing down in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 11 goals from 27 league games. The Matsatsantsa striker has now scored at least 10 league goals in five different seasons and he's the only player to have achieved this feat in the PSL. Grobler formed a solid partnership with starlet Shandre Campbell, who laid a few assists for him in what was his maiden season in the Premiership.
Badra Sangare (Sekhukhune United)
Image: Philip Maeta
Image: Darren Stewart
