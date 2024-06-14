AmaTuks bank on home advantage against Bay

University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung is aware that they need nothing but three points when they host Richards Bay in their final match of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion playoffs at Tuks Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
After playing to a 1-1 draw with Baroka on Wednesday at Global Stadium, AmaTuks have to get maximum points against the Natal Rich Boyz to keep their hopes of playing Premiership football alive.
Bay currently have an advantage as they are level on four points with AmaTuks and still have a game in hand. "Now we are playing at home against Richards Bay, it won't be easy. We have to go and fight, it's now or never," Motaung said.
"We need to go in and make sure we grind results because playing a draw in that game might be a big disadvantage for us..."
Motaung is also counting on home advantage against the Natal Rich Boyz and said they will have to use it well to their benefit.
"The only thing we need in our next match is three points. We will have home advantage and we will take it from there," he said.
"If you look at the chances we created in the first half against Baroka and Richards Bay, if we were clinical in those moments, we would have been good. Defensively, we always make one schoolboy error and then we get punished.
"I mean, from such a situation [the goal they conceded against Baroka from header], you don't expect us to concede from there because aerial dominance is our daily bread. It was just disappointing that we could not deal with those situations and we will look at the video to see who was at fault.
"But we move on. I can't fault the effort. It was a difficult situation in the playoffs. These guys fought and finished second on the log and the legs are tired.
"Our approach here was to get three points as we knew we would be in the driving seat and unfortunately, we have to go into our last one and see what will happen.
"It is very important for the institution and the club to get this team promoted to the Premiership."
AmaTuks bank on home advantage against Bay
Motaung rues schoolboy errors
Image: Philip Maeta
University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung is aware that they need nothing but three points when they host Richards Bay in their final match of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion playoffs at Tuks Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
After playing to a 1-1 draw with Baroka on Wednesday at Global Stadium, AmaTuks have to get maximum points against the Natal Rich Boyz to keep their hopes of playing Premiership football alive.
Bay currently have an advantage as they are level on four points with AmaTuks and still have a game in hand. "Now we are playing at home against Richards Bay, it won't be easy. We have to go and fight, it's now or never," Motaung said.
"We need to go in and make sure we grind results because playing a draw in that game might be a big disadvantage for us..."
Motaung is also counting on home advantage against the Natal Rich Boyz and said they will have to use it well to their benefit.
"The only thing we need in our next match is three points. We will have home advantage and we will take it from there," he said.
"If you look at the chances we created in the first half against Baroka and Richards Bay, if we were clinical in those moments, we would have been good. Defensively, we always make one schoolboy error and then we get punished.
"I mean, from such a situation [the goal they conceded against Baroka from header], you don't expect us to concede from there because aerial dominance is our daily bread. It was just disappointing that we could not deal with those situations and we will look at the video to see who was at fault.
"But we move on. I can't fault the effort. It was a difficult situation in the playoffs. These guys fought and finished second on the log and the legs are tired.
"Our approach here was to get three points as we knew we would be in the driving seat and unfortunately, we have to go into our last one and see what will happen.
"It is very important for the institution and the club to get this team promoted to the Premiership."
It's win or bust for Baroka in promotion bid
It's advantage Bay after Baroka, Tuks draw
'We want to save Bay's premiership status'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos