Joburg to host Morocco 2025 Afcon qualifying draw next month

13 June 2024 - 14:45
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Ivory Coast forward Max-Alain Gradel lifts the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after wining the final against Nigeria at Stade Olympique d'Ebimpé in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on February 11 2024.
Image: MB Media/Getty Images

The draw for the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be hosted in Morocco will take place in Johannesburg on July 4.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) said the draw “will be conducted at the SuperSport studios [in Randburg] at 2.30pm [South African time]”.

“Forty-eight nations, including the four winners from the preliminary round (Chad, Eswatini, Liberia and South Sudan) will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each to battle it out for places at the finals.

“The qualifiers are scheduled to kick off in September 2024 to determine the first 24 nations that will compete for Africa’s biggest event in Morocco in 2025.

Sport
3 days ago

“In attendance will be selected Caf legends, representatives of the participating teams, members of the local organising committee for the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, among others.”

The 2025 Nations Cup is set to be staged in July and August of that year.

Hosts Ivory Coast won the 2023 tournament held in January and February this year due to fears over excessive heat in the West African summer in the initial slot midway through last year. 

The Elephants beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final in Abidjan on February 11.

Bafana Bafana staged their best Nations Cup performance in 24 years, winning the bronze medal.

