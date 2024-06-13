University of Pretoria missed out on a chance to go three points clear in the PSL promotional playoffs standings after playing to a 1-1 draw with Baroka at Global Stadium yesterday.
AmaTuks would have gone top of the log with a win, but Baroka fought back to deny them. The result also ended Baroka's dreams of earning a return to the DStv Premiership after their relegation two seasons ago.
Bakgaga's second draw means they are at the bottom of the three-team playoffs table with two points and one match remaining, away to Richards Bay next Wednesday.
Bay, who are level with AmaTuks on four points, are fighting to retain their status in the Premiership. The Natal Rich Boyz have two games left, one against AmaTuks on Saturday in Pretoria before they host Baroka next week.
For AmaTuks to keep their chances of winning the playoffs alive, they will need to win against Bay at home this weekend and hope Baroka do them a favour in their final match.
AmaTuks thought they had done enough for the win when Delano Abrahams gave them a lead before the interval, with a tap-in after he connected from Thabang Sibanyoni's cross.
But Baroka came back stronger in the second half to force a draw through Ananias Gebhardt's header.
Despite the draw eliminating them from the promotion race, Baroka coach Morgan Mammila was pleased with the effort from his side and predicted a brighter future for the club.
“Credit goes to my boys. One thing I need to do is to thank the players. You can see there is a future here, they will be a difficult team to play against next season,” Mammila told SuperSport TV.
It's advantage Bay after Baroka, Tuks draw
Bakgaga now officially out of race for promotion
Image: Philip Maeta
