Soccer

Morena's double puts Bafana on World Cup track

Rayners also on target as SA see off Zim in chilly Bloem

12 June 2024 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Iqraam Rayners (number 5) celebrates his early goal with Oswin Appolis (7), Themba Zwane and Sphephelo Sithole during the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium last night. Bafana won 3-1.
Iqraam Rayners (number 5) celebrates his early goal with Oswin Appolis (7), Themba Zwane and Sphephelo Sithole during the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium last night. Bafana won 3-1.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Powered by the sprightly crowd that filled up the stadium to rafters in the traditionally football-crazy city of Bloemfontein, Bafana Bafana turned the heat on Zimbabwe by outwitting them 3-1 on a cold night at Free State Stadium last night.

Thapelo Morena came off the bench to net a brilliant brace, adding to Iqraam Rayners's early goal. The win massively boosted Bafana's dream to qualify for the 2026 World Cup as they are now second in Group C of the qualifiers on seven points, level with leaders Rwanda, who have a better goal difference.

Scoring one of Bafana's fastest goals ever, Rayners pounced on a loose ball after Zimbabwe defender Munashe Garananga failed to pull the ball back with his studs, picking the spot from a close range to beat hapless goalkeeper Godfrey Chitsumba just 30 seconds into the game.

Bafana's early lead was short-lived as the Warriors restored parity via 20-year-old Tawanda Chirewa a few seconds later. Chirewa collected a ball from a throw-in, slicing through Siphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena before nicely utilising the outside his boot to beat Ronwen Williams.

Broos vows improved display against Zim

Bafana mentor blames fatigue, arduous trip for draw in Nigeria
Sport
1 day ago

The tempo of the game was high for the better part of the first half, with Bafana creating more chances. Chitsumba made a few great saves to deny the likes of Oswin Appolis and Rayners. Chirewa menaced Bafana as well, forcing Williams to make several saves. The Wolverhampton Wanderers player didn't only unleash shots that tested Williams but he was also the visitors' main threat.

Morena was introduced for Elias Mokwana at the start of the second stanza. He had an immediate impact, scoring Bafana's second goal of the night, a tap-in, that came from Appolis's well-calculated low-driven cross five minutes before the hour mark. Morena also helped Khuliso Mudau in closing down Chirewa, and the starlet had little joy in the second half.

Broos counts on Bafana mentality as he aims for crucial victory over Zim

The mentality Bafana Bafana showed in their group match against Namibia at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is what coach Hugo Broos expects ...
Sport
1 day ago

Morena would complete his brace in fine style when he used his blistering speed to collect a nicely-laid long ball by Mokoena to round off Chitsumba before passing into an empty net in the 76th minute.

Zimbabwe hardly had any box entries in the second half as Bafana forced them to defend deep. Bafana midfield twins of Sithole and Mokoena played very close to each other in the second stanza, a thing they struggled with in the first period.

Appolis replacing an injured Percy Tau was the only change in Bafana Bafana starting XI from the previous game, a 1-all draw against Nigeria in Uyo last Friday.

Qualifying for WC will market SA players — Broos

Bafana face Zim after draw at Nigeria
Sport
2 days ago

‘This is disgusting sometimes’: Bafana coach Broos defends Tau from critics

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has had to speak in defence of star attacker Percy Tau again as critics continue to question the Al Ahly forward's ...
Sport
17 hours ago

I've yet to hear anything over Chiefs job — Pitso

Pitso Mosimane has again refused to rule himself out of the Kaizer Chiefs head coaching job, but he’s reiterated he has yet to hear if the club had ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We want to save Bay's premiership status'

Coach wary of second-placed AmaTuks
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

How duo was inspired to run the Comrades Marathon
2024 Election Results Announcement