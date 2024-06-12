“The only thing to play for in this game is a win. We don't need anything less,” Mammila said. “If we win these two matches, we are in, though we will wait for the other results when they play on the 15th (Saturday). But if they play a draw or whoever wins [between AmaTuks and Richards Bay] then we are in. It's going to be tight.”
The outspoken coach insisted he can still guide the club to the Premiership, but added it is not entirely in their hands now.
A win for Baroka will see them move to four points and tied with Richards Bay, though they would have played one more game.
“Once we win on Wednesday (today), everyone will change the tune and say we have a chance. For now, where we are, you will say we don't have a chance, but we still have two games to go just like the other teams,” he said.
“All of them, if you ask them, 'are you in?' They will say no. Nobody is in now. Wednesday will decide who is in and who is out.”
AmaTuks will look to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Bay in their last match at King Zwelithini Stadium. A win will see them move to first with six points with a game to spare against the Natal Rich Boyz on Saturday.
It's win or bust for Baroka in promotion bid
Mammila positive they can get one over AmaTuks today
Image: Philip Maeta
Baroka coach Morgan Mammila admits they must win their PSL promotion playoff match against the University of Pretoria today (at 3pm) at Global Stadium to keep their chances of winning the mini-league alive.
Baroka head into this match with only a point after suffering defeat to the same AmaTuks in the first match before drawing with Richards Bay at home on Saturday.
Bay are now leading by four points after two matches, with AmaTuks second with three and Baroka last with a single point. A defeat or draw today will all but end their chances of winning the playoffs, and Mammila promised they are going all out for a win.
Morena's double puts Bafana on World Cup track
“The only thing to play for in this game is a win. We don't need anything less,” Mammila said. “If we win these two matches, we are in, though we will wait for the other results when they play on the 15th (Saturday). But if they play a draw or whoever wins [between AmaTuks and Richards Bay] then we are in. It's going to be tight.”
The outspoken coach insisted he can still guide the club to the Premiership, but added it is not entirely in their hands now.
A win for Baroka will see them move to four points and tied with Richards Bay, though they would have played one more game.
“Once we win on Wednesday (today), everyone will change the tune and say we have a chance. For now, where we are, you will say we don't have a chance, but we still have two games to go just like the other teams,” he said.
“All of them, if you ask them, 'are you in?' They will say no. Nobody is in now. Wednesday will decide who is in and who is out.”
AmaTuks will look to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Bay in their last match at King Zwelithini Stadium. A win will see them move to first with six points with a game to spare against the Natal Rich Boyz on Saturday.
Barker looks forward Confed Cup
Broos counts on Bafana mentality as he aims for crucial victory over Zim
'We want to save Bay's premiership status'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos