Broos counts on Bafana mentality as he aims for crucial victory over Zim

Zimbabwe, like Namibia, are a neighbour South Africa expect to beat but often come unstuck against.

“I think it's not difficult [to notice] if you saw the way we played at Afcon and against Algeria [in a 3-3 friendly draw away in March] and now in difficult circumstances against Nigeria,” Broos said on Bafana's improvement in form and toughness of the last year.

“There's now a good mentality in the team. This is not the team any more of Liberia and that was only one year ago.

“It's not enough to have the quality you also need to have the right mentality. And this is what this team has — the mentality and the quality. But this is no guarantee that you'll win every game.

“I'm not worried about that [mentality] any more. I was worried about that months ago. But there are many things that have changed in this team and I'm very happy.”