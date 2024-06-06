Mamelodi Sundowns midfield great Roger “General” Feutmba has picked fellow legend Doctor Khumalo of Kaizer Chiefs as his toughest opponent and the player he would have most liked to play alongside during his career in the Premier Soccer League.
Feutmba, who is widely regarded as one of the best foreigners to have played in South Africa, said he was forced to raise his game whenever he played against Chiefs midfield maestro Khumalo.
During their heyday, Feutmba and Khumalo were involved in numerous epic battles in the midfield and the Cameroonian said he enjoyed playing against the former Bafana Bafana star.
‘I would have loved to play with Doctor Khumalo’: Roger Feutmba
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView
Mamelodi Sundowns midfield great Roger “General” Feutmba has picked fellow legend Doctor Khumalo of Kaizer Chiefs as his toughest opponent and the player he would have most liked to play alongside during his career in the Premier Soccer League.
Feutmba, who is widely regarded as one of the best foreigners to have played in South Africa, said he was forced to raise his game whenever he played against Chiefs midfield maestro Khumalo.
During their heyday, Feutmba and Khumalo were involved in numerous epic battles in the midfield and the Cameroonian said he enjoyed playing against the former Bafana Bafana star.
Legendary former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder takes a trip down memory lane to reflect on his highly successful career in South Africa with the Brazilians where he endeared himself to football fans. Feutmba, who also played for the Cameroonian national team, spoke about his respect for players like Doctor Khumalo, Daniel ‘Mambush’ Mudau, Joel ‘Fire Masilela and he also paid tribute to former Sundowns spokesperson Alex ‘Goldfingers’ Shakoane. #kaizerchiefs #orlandopirates #mamelodisundowns #alexshakoane #DoctorKhumalo #rogerfeutmba
“Though we were opponents, the competition between us was fantastic in the professional way of doing things. We have contributed hugely to South African football and inspired generations after us,” Feutmba said.
“My toughest opponent was Doc Khumalo — playing against him, I would be forced to think a bit more than playing against another opponent.
“When I played against him I had to make sure I had the edge. I would have to think really hard if I wanted to dominate him because he was a clever player.”
Feutmba — who won three successive league titles with Sundowns between 1999 and 2000 and helped the team reach the Champions League final in 2000, where they lost to Al Ahly — also spoke about his respect for Daniel “Mambush” Mudau and Joel “Fire” Masilela.
Downs strikers Mudau and Raphael Chukwu scored many goals for Sundowns from the distribution of Feutmba and winger Masilela was one of the livewires for coach Ted Dumitru's team that ruled the roost in the early 2000s.
Feutmba tells Sundowns to sacrifice Nasir for new man
‘No need to panic over Downs poor form’
‘No need to panic over Downs poor form’
Sundowns told to retain ‘rare breed’ Jali as contract ends
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos