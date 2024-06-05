“This was a matter which was discussed at length at a last joint liaison meeting and this question of this requirement of coaching qualifications was raised,” Jordaan said during the opening of the Club Licensing Online Platform workshop in Sandton, Johannesburg.
“We cannot have a situation where a coach is sitting in the stands when the team is playing a key Champions League match. That cannot continue, so there was a clear understanding that Safa must discuss with the PSL to find out where exactly is the gap.
“Because of the things that the club raised to say 'yes, we can send our coaches but they are working full-time. So you must find a gap in a season where the coaches are available.
“Like this in this period before we start the new season. So you will see there is a plan to accelerate that process to deliver A licence and B licence coaches.”
Asked when the new regulation will be implemented, Jordaan said he was not sure. “When we will say this one will not sit on the bench because he doesn't have an A licence, that I will have to check with the technical department because the congress took a decision on this matter,” he said. “Remember, this is the coaches employment and there is no other income.”
Safa backtracks on PSL coaching standards
Clubs asked for delay of implementation — Jordaan
Safa president Danny Jordaan is uncertain if the mooted coaching standards, which were set to kick in on August 1, will be implemented.
Late last year, Safa stipulated that head coaches in the DStv Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship will require a CAF A licence to sit on the bench, starting from next season.
But Jordaan, speaking yesterday at Safa's club licensing event, said PSL clubs asked Safa to delay the implementation of the new regulation and asked that more coaching courses be lined up for coaches to catch up instead.
Safa has been running the CAF A licence coaching course and a graduation ceremony will take place on Friday.
