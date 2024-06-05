I still want to play in Europe —Mothiba dismisses rumours linking him to Downs

Almost forgotten Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba, who's clubless after recently parting ways with French club Strasbourg, has vowed to bounce back stronger and reclaim his slot in the national team.
Mothiba, who's now recovering from a knee injury that saw him miss the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Senegal early this year, visited Bafana in camp on Tuesday ahead of their trip to Nigeria to face the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifier in Uyo on Friday (9pm SA time). Bafana departed for Nigeria on a chartered flight on Wednesday morning.
“I was very disappointed to miss the Afcon [due to a knee injury]. I saw myself winning the Afcon with Bafana because we really had a good team but it's life. I just have to stay positive and keep the smile... continue working hard and have faith. I know I have the qualities. I know I will come back to the national team,'' Mothiba told Safa media on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old striker, who's never played locally, is confident he'd have fully recovered before the start of the new season. Mothiba has made it clear that his aim was to remain in Europe, dismissing rumours linking him to Mamelodi Sundowns.
“In three, four weeks I will be fully fit. For now I just have to continue working and not rush anything, sometimes you can rush and injure yourself again and be out for a long time. I am taking things step by step and hopefully in three or four weeks I will be ready for the preseason in Europe,'' Mothiba stated.
“I haven’t spoken to any team here in SA. I don’t know what is happening but my main focus is healing my knee, coming back and continuing playing in Europe.''
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
