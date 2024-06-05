Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Elis is happy with what her side achieved in a two-match friendly series against Senegal, where they wrapped up a good tour with a commanding 2-0 victory at Stade Lat Dior in Thies on Tuesday.
Banyana drew 1-1 against The Lionesses of Teranga in the first match in which Ellis was testing some of her young players at senior level as most of her overseas based stars, including Thembi Kgatlana and Jermaine Seop0senwe, were excused from the tour.
Amogelang Motau (13th minute) and Noxolo Cesane (43rd minute) were the scorers for Banyana in Tuesday's victory. It was Motau's second goal in the two matches.
“We were a bit disappointed with ourselves in the previous game because we felt we could have done better. We showed what we're capable of in the second half of the first game and we wanted to continue to keep improving,” Ellis said after Tuesday's win.
“Today [Tuesday] we moved the ball around quickly from the first minute until the last and we were in control. We upped the tempo when we wanted and we controlled every aspect of the game.
Ellis says new-look Banyana 'passed the test perfectly' in Senegal
“I think [the victory] is well deserved for the players because we had two things to work on, certain things that didn't work for us in the first game, and it came together today.”
Ellis made some changes from the team that started the first match and felt they helped improve Banyana's game.
“We had absolute trust in the players we made the changes with. I think the game plan worked really well in control of the pitch. I think the scoreline could have been more because of the chances we created.
“We always look for improved performances and I think today it showed in the quality of our football and way we want to play, and it was a very successful exercise.”
The games are part of Banyana's preparation for the defence of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in Morocco this year.
Ellis happy with 'successful exercise' after Banyana beat Senegal
Ellis said the results in Senegal are important in keeping the African champions among the highest-ranked teams on the continent.
“Results like these give the team confidence. We've come with the group of players that don't play regularly for Banyana and to come away with a draw and a win says a lot about the confidence.
“It also gives players a bit of more confidence and momentum. Of course we always look for improved performances, we are always looking at doing things better all the time because at the end of the day that's who we are and how we want to play.”
Ellis said she only called on two overseas-based played in midfielder Linda Mthlalo (Racing Louisville, US) and striker Thubelihle Shamase (Gintra Universitetas, Lithuania) as she wanted to see how some locally-based players with fewer caps could handle playing away.
“We wanted to give them game time and make sure to test them because when the overseas based players are not available these players have to step up. Today I think they passed the test perfectly.”
