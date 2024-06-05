Ellis happy with 'successful exercise' after Banyana beat Senegal

Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis has described the side's two-legged friendly away to Senegal as a “ very successful exercise”.
Banyana, who are the reigning African champions after winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco back in 2022, outwitted Senegal 2-0 in the second friendly in the city of Thiès on Tuesday, where Amogelang Motau and Noxolo Cesane were on target. The first friendly, at the same venue last Saturday, ended 1-all with Nthabiseng Majiya scoring for Ellis' side.
“Of course results matter because they give players confidence but we always look for improved performances and I think today [on Tuesday] we showed the quality of our football, the way we want to play. All in all, I think it was a very successful exercise for us, looking at how both games panned out,'' Ellis said after the second game.
The Banyana coach suggested they were wasteful in front of goals, feeling they should have drubbed Senegal. “If you talk about the scoreline, it could have been more because of the chances we created,'' Ellis noted.
Ellis' squad that did the duty in Senegal was mainly made-up of local-based players with Linda Motlhalo and Thubelihle Shabane the only two overseas-based players. Motlhalo is on the books of Racing Louisville in the US, while Shamase plays for FC Gintra in Lithuania.
“I don't think it was too difficult to assemble the team. We only called two overseas-based players in Linda and Thubelihle because the aim was to give local-based players, who've been in and out of the squad, a chance. I think they passed the test perfectly,'' Ellis stated.
Banyana used these two games against Senegal to prepare for Wafcon, though there’s no set date yet for the tournament, to be hosted by Morocco again.
In April, the Guardian reported that the 2024 Wafcon “was in serious danger of being cancelled because the competition has no fixed date in this year’s international match calendar”.
The article also quoted CAF spokesperson, Luxolo September, saying, “the Women’s Afcon was scheduled for June but we have [the 2024 Paris] Olympics”.
Ellis happy with 'successful exercise' after Banyana beat Senegal
Both teams played to a 1-all draw in the first leg
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis has described the side's two-legged friendly away to Senegal as a “ very successful exercise”.
Banyana, who are the reigning African champions after winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco back in 2022, outwitted Senegal 2-0 in the second friendly in the city of Thiès on Tuesday, where Amogelang Motau and Noxolo Cesane were on target. The first friendly, at the same venue last Saturday, ended 1-all with Nthabiseng Majiya scoring for Ellis' side.
“Of course results matter because they give players confidence but we always look for improved performances and I think today [on Tuesday] we showed the quality of our football, the way we want to play. All in all, I think it was a very successful exercise for us, looking at how both games panned out,'' Ellis said after the second game.
The Banyana coach suggested they were wasteful in front of goals, feeling they should have drubbed Senegal. “If you talk about the scoreline, it could have been more because of the chances we created,'' Ellis noted.
Ellis' squad that did the duty in Senegal was mainly made-up of local-based players with Linda Motlhalo and Thubelihle Shabane the only two overseas-based players. Motlhalo is on the books of Racing Louisville in the US, while Shamase plays for FC Gintra in Lithuania.
“I don't think it was too difficult to assemble the team. We only called two overseas-based players in Linda and Thubelihle because the aim was to give local-based players, who've been in and out of the squad, a chance. I think they passed the test perfectly,'' Ellis stated.
Banyana used these two games against Senegal to prepare for Wafcon, though there’s no set date yet for the tournament, to be hosted by Morocco again.
In April, the Guardian reported that the 2024 Wafcon “was in serious danger of being cancelled because the competition has no fixed date in this year’s international match calendar”.
The article also quoted CAF spokesperson, Luxolo September, saying, “the Women’s Afcon was scheduled for June but we have [the 2024 Paris] Olympics”.
Ellis names Banyana squad for games against Senegal
Ellis satisfied after resting Banyana regulars in draw with Senegal
Senegal games will help Banyana prepare for Wafcon
Banyana expect another physical game
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos