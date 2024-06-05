Defence challenge for Broos as Bafana gear up for Nigeria

"I'd like to thank the coach [Broos] for having confidence in me,'' Sibisi said during Bafana's media conference at Soweto's Dobsonville Stadium on a chilly Monday afternoon.
The former Golden Arrows skipper reiterated that his recent struggle for minutes at the Buccaneers hasn't really knocked his confidence. Sibisi has vowed to work harder to reclaim his starting slot at Pirates, where Olisa Ndah, Tapelo Xoki and the young Thabiso Sesane were preferred ahead of him for the better part of the second round of the campaign.
"Not playing regularly at my club hasn't done a lot [of damage] on my confidence. I still know what I am able to do regardless of limited game time at my club. Going forward, I will try to get more minutes at Pirates. I am mentally strong and that has helped me a lot in dealing with the situation of not playing regularly at my team,'' Sibisi stated.
Bafana leave for Nigeria on a chartered flight this morning. SA will then head to Bloemfontein, where they will take on neighbours Zimbabwe in another World Cup Group C qualifier at Free State Stadium on Tuesday (6pm). After two games, Bafana are currently second in Group C on three points, one behind leaders Rwanda.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Defender Nkosinathi "Bhodlela" Sibisi is grateful to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for believing in him despite his lack of game time at his club Orlando Pirates.
With one of first choice centre-backs Grant Kekana withdrawn from the squad due to a hamstring strain, Sibisi stands a good chance to partner with Mothobi Mvala at the heart of Bafana defence when they face Nigeria in the World Cup qualifier at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday (9pm SA time).
For the starting berth, Bhodlela faces a stiff competition from newcomers in Siyabonga Ngezana, who recently won the league with his Romanian side FCSB in what was his first season with them, and Kaizer Chiefs' Given Msimango, who was called-up to replace Kekana.
Since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), where Bafana won bronze in Ivory Coast in February, Sibisi has played just 310 minutes in the league for Pirates, where he only made two starts.
