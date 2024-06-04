Morgan Mammila has rejoined Baroka on a short-term deal to replace Dan Malesela, who was put on special leave on Monday.
Mammila, who previously worked as the CEO of the club for four years before he left in 2019, was introduced to the players yesterday and started training as he prepares the team for the remaining matches in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotional playoffs.
Malesela was put on special leave after losing 1-0 to the University of Pretoria in the opening match of the playoffs at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.
The club has now put their faith in Mammila to help them win the playoffs and get promotion to the DStv Premiership.
Baroka marketing manager Richard Mashabane confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that Mammila has joined the club while Malesela is still suspended.
"I can confirm that he has joined the club for the remaining three games of the playoffs," Mashabane told Sowetan yesterday.
"Mammila's mandate is to help us qualify for the playoffs. We have not discussed contract issues and everything at the moment. We just asked him to take the team to the DStv Premiership and the rest will be discussed after the playoffs."
Asked what would happen should he not win the playoffs, Mashabane said their focus for now is the three matches and they will see about that in the end.
Baroka rope in Mammila to help them win promotion
Limpopo side placed coach Malesela on suspension
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Morgan Mammila has rejoined Baroka on a short-term deal to replace Dan Malesela, who was put on special leave on Monday.
Mammila, who previously worked as the CEO of the club for four years before he left in 2019, was introduced to the players yesterday and started training as he prepares the team for the remaining matches in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotional playoffs.
Malesela was put on special leave after losing 1-0 to the University of Pretoria in the opening match of the playoffs at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.
The club has now put their faith in Mammila to help them win the playoffs and get promotion to the DStv Premiership.
Baroka marketing manager Richard Mashabane confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that Mammila has joined the club while Malesela is still suspended.
"I can confirm that he has joined the club for the remaining three games of the playoffs," Mashabane told Sowetan yesterday.
"Mammila's mandate is to help us qualify for the playoffs. We have not discussed contract issues and everything at the moment. We just asked him to take the team to the DStv Premiership and the rest will be discussed after the playoffs."
Asked what would happen should he not win the playoffs, Mashabane said their focus for now is the three matches and they will see about that in the end.
Malesela shocked at Baroka placing him on special leave
"We will see that at the end of the playoffs. Remember, we still have coach Malesela even if he is suspended, but he is still contracted to us," he said.
"There is no way we will hire two coaches at the moment. Mammila is just assisting for these three games."
Mashabane also refused to share details on the suspension of Malesela, saying the investigations are still ongoing.
Meanwhile, Malesela told Sowetan yesterday that he was shocked about his suspension just a day after losing their opening match of the playoffs.
“I don’t know; they are in the best position to say what is wrong and what’s not because it is not my initiative, so I would not be able to speak on their behalf.
“I don’t want to comment because it’s just boring me. They didn’t say when the suspension is up until when. It is just a wake-up call for me to say I must be very careful with who I select as people who want my services."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos