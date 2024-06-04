Banyana Banyana midfielder Amogelang Motau is expecting another physical game when they take on Senegal in their second international friendly at Stade Lat Dior in Thies at 7pm tonight.
Banyana were held to a 1-1 draw in the first match on Saturday and they want to end the tour with a victory as they continue their preparations for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) later in the year.
"Going into the second match, I believe we will do much better than on Saturday because we did see the weaknesses of Senegal," Motau told the Safa media. "If we can stick to our style of play, we will be able to come back with a victory."
The midfielder said there are positives they took from the first match against the West Africans and that it was tough playing with a new group of players but that they will understand each other with time. "I believe we played well, but there is room for improvement going into the second match on Tuesday," she said.
"The first half of the match was rather physical and although we expected that from Senegal, we should have played more to our strength. It was tough playing with a new group of players, but with time, we will get to understand each other a bit better.
"After regrouping in the second half and following coach Desiree Ellis's instructions, we settled better and managed to get the goal we wanted.
"These friendlies will go a long way for us as we are on a journey to rebuild the team ahead of the Wafcon. We also intend to qualify for the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup.
"Coach Ellis has made it clear to us that we have to earn our places in the team and I believe that we are all working hard to ensure that."
The dates for the Wafcon, to be hosted by Morocco, are yet to be confirmed by CAF as Banyana will look to defend their title.
Banyana expect another physical game
Motau vows SA will provide better showing today
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
