Meanwhile, Pirates said they would engage with coach Riveiro during the off-season to map the way forward to find his suitable replacement, as well as bolster the backroom staff in the technical, analysis, medical and conditioning departments.
Elsewhere on Monday, relegated Cape Town Spurs also confirmed that they have parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp following their relegation from the DStv Premiership.
Pirates confirm striker Marou leaves the club
Assistant coach Sergio Almenara also departs at Bucs
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
Fresh from winning the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, Orlando Pirates have revealed that striker Souaibou Marou has left the club.
Marou struggled for game time at the Buccaneers with just nine appearances since joining the club from Coton Sport in January last year.
The 23-year-old failed to find the back of the net in all those matches and he is now a free agent to join a club of his choice.
“Orlando Pirates can confirm the departure of striker Souaibou Marou,” the statement from the club read.
Riveiro hints Pirates ‘not that far off Sundowns’ level’
“The Cameroonian, who joined us at the beginning of the season, is free to join a club of choice. We would like to wish Souaibou all the best in his future endeavours.”
The Buccaneers also revealed that assistant coach Sergio Almenara also leaves the club. Almenara joined the Buccaneers as assistant to Jose Riveiro ahead of the 2022/23 season and played a role in helping the club win back-to-back MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles.
The Spaniard said the reason for his departure is because of family reasons and wanted to leave at the middle of the season, but the club asked him to stay on.
“This is a decision I took with a heavy heart,” Almenara was quoted by the club’s official website.
Orlando Pirates announce exit of a coach and a player
