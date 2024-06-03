Kamohelo Pheeane handed the University of Pretoria an early advantage in the Premier Soccer League promotion playoffs after he scored late in the match to give his side all three points in their opening game at Tuks Stadium yesterday.
AmaTuks find late winner to start playoffs on positive note
Pheeane's goal floors spirited Baroka
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kamohelo Pheeane handed the University of Pretoria an early advantage in the Premier Soccer League promotion playoffs after he scored late in the match to give his side all three points in their opening game at Tuks Stadium yesterday.
Pheeane pounced with two minutes remaining from time to score against the run of play.
AmaTuks now top the group ahead of their visit to Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (3pm).
In the Motsepe Foundation Championship this past season, both teams could not be separated after playing to two draws in both league matches. But with a place in the DStv Premiership up for grabs, both teams showed their intentions of winning the game by having a go at each other earlier on.
Sikhosonke Langa came close in the 20th minute to breaking the deadlock for AmaTuks but saw his header hit the woodwork before Thabang Sibanyoni had his chance saved by Baroka goalkeeper Baolefa Pule.
It was end-to-end stuff, with Baroka, who enjoyed ball possession, also creating the chances, but also could not beat Tuks goalkeeper Edward Maova, who also made some brilliant saves.
Both teams continued where they left off in the opening half as they looked for that opener, but decision-making in the final third saw them remain goalless in the match.
Pheeane scored against a run of play to give his side a win and get their promotion campaign off to a perfect start.
