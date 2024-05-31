Soccer

Bakgaga and AmaTuks coaches cautiously bullish

Both are in 3-team promotion playoffs with Richards Bay

31 May 2024 - 12:33
Neville Khoza Journalist
Samuel Julies will be in action for University of Pretoria in the playoffs.
Samuel Julies will be in action for University of Pretoria in the playoffs.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

While the University of Pretoria and Baroka could not be separated in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, both will be eager for a perfect start when they renew their rivalry in the first match of the promotion playoffs at Tuks Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

In both matches in the league, they played to a draw.

Bakgaga and AmaTuks are battling with Richards Bay for a place in the Premiership after the Natal Rich Boyz finished 15th in the DStv Premiership. Winners of the playoffs will secure a spot in top-flight football. 

AmaTuks coach Tlisane Motaung has been injecting calmness and positivity into his players ahead of their clash with Baroka. Baroka are a team with pedigree and have a coach with pedigree in Dan Malesela. He is a man who contributed to SA football, Motaung said.

He has produced a lot of players and his team always plays a good brand of football. We know what we are up against and we are prepared.

Motaung will be counting on his experienced players such as Thokozani Sekotlong, Samuel Julies, Thabang Sibanyoni and Promise Mkhuma to help them get to the finishing line.

During the Motsepe Foundation Championship season, teams were required to have five U23 players in their teams, with two of those on the pitch, but in the playoffs, this rule doesnt apply and Motaung feels they are strong.

Promise [Mkhuma] is key. He unlocks a lot of situations. Im sure you saw him when we played in the Nedbank Cup, he played all the matches except the Mamelodi Sundowns one, he said.

He is very intelligent. I love the player thats why even if we can get promoted. I will go to Sundowns and ask them to bring him to me.

Unfortunately, due to the rules of U23 thats where we really could not feature him much in terms of his ability, but going to the play-off, I spoke to him and I rate him highly. He is going to add a lot of value to us.

Allende v Makhaula collision could decide cup

As the eagerly-anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates takes centre-stage at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (3pm), we ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Tso finds Ke Yona final too difficult to call

As Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates gear up for the Nedbank Cup title at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (3pm), former midfielder Benedict "Tso" ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Rulani banks on rare week's training

Mamelodi Sundowns will not approach the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (3pm) with the mentality of revenge ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three
IEC Media Briefing