While the University of Pretoria and Baroka could not be separated in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, both will be eager for a perfect start when they renew their rivalry in the first match of the promotion playoffs at Tuks Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
In both matches in the league, they played to a draw.
Bakgaga and AmaTuks are battling with Richards Bay for a place in the Premiership after the Natal Rich Boyz finished 15th in the DStv Premiership. Winners of the playoffs will secure a spot in top-flight football.
AmaTuks coach Tlisane Motaung has been injecting calmness and positivity into his players ahead of their clash with Baroka. “Baroka are a team with pedigree and have a coach with pedigree in Dan Malesela. He is a man who contributed to SA football,” Motaung said.
“He has produced a lot of players and his team always plays a good brand of football. We know what we are up against and we are prepared.”
Motaung will be counting on his experienced players such as Thokozani Sekotlong, Samuel Julies, Thabang Sibanyoni and Promise Mkhuma to help them get to the finishing line.
During the Motsepe Foundation Championship season, teams were required to have five U23 players in their teams, with two of those on the pitch, but in the playoffs, this rule doesn’t apply and Motaung feels they are strong.
“Promise [Mkhuma] is key. He unlocks a lot of situations. I’m sure you saw him when we played in the Nedbank Cup, he played all the matches except the Mamelodi Sundowns one,” he said.
“He is very intelligent. I love the player that’s why even if we can get promoted. I will go to Sundowns and ask them to bring him to me.
“Unfortunately, due to the rules of U23 that’s where we really could not feature him much in terms of his ability, but going to the play-off, I spoke to him and I rate him highly. He is going to add a lot of value to us.”
Bakgaga and AmaTuks coaches cautiously bullish
Both are in 3-team promotion playoffs with Richards Bay
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
