Soccer

Allende v Makhaula collision could decide cup

Key battles likely to sway the big match

31 May 2024 - 12:07
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

As the eagerly-anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates takes centre-stage at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (3pm), we pick three interesting duels with the potential to decide the fixture.

Tshegofatso Mabasa v Grant Kekana

Fresh from winning the Golden Boot in the league with 16 goals, Mabasa shouldn't be short of confidence tomorrow. Mabasa's rare trait of lurking in the box even when Pirates are out of possession without being caught offside has always made him a dangerman.

Even so, Kekana's tactical awareness means the Pirates striker will not have it easy at Mbombela. It's also interesting that both Mabasa and Kekana are good headers of the ball, meaning the aerial battle won't be easy either.

Marcelo Allende v Makhehleni Makhaula

Allende is one of a few midfielders in the division who executes the box-to-box duties to a tee. The Chilean has always been effective both in defence and in attack, thanks to his stamina and ability to read the game.

Conversely, Makhaula is arguably the best midfield destroyer in the PSL as he always breaks up the play before the opposition even advances towards his side's defensive line. Makhaula is also a tough-tackler and that has appeared to have somewhat made opponents  scared of holding the ball for too long when they are against him in the middle of the park.

Lucas Ribeiro v Olisa Ndah

Both Ribeiro and Ndah are tactically gifted. Boasting an educated left foot, Ribeiro can dribble, a feat many strikers lack. The Brazilian has also scored a few goals from outside the box and the only solution to this is to man-mark him and close him down as quickly as possible.

Ndah's confidence on the ball has always calmed things whenever Pirates are attacked, but the fact that he's a bit sluggish could give the skilful Ribeiro some sort of an edge. 

 

