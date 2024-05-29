Mamelodi Sundowns hitman Peter Shalulile has revealed that the support he received from his technical team and teammates helped him rediscover his form after struggling in the middle part of the season.
The Namibian international found some form at the right time ahead of their Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm) as he’s scored five goals in the last seven matches.
The 30-year-old said he never gave up as he knew it was just a matter of time before he started scoring again. “A lot of people were going on, the media were writing [about my form], but you know as a striker, life cannot always be good,” Shalulile told the media yesterday.
“There are down moments where things don’t go well for you. It is how you pick yourself up. With the support from my teammates and the coach, they never gave up on me.
“You just go back to the drawing board, do the things that you have been doing and eventually, the breakthrough will always come. I started getting into form towards the end of the season, which was not my plan but God’s plan.”
Even when things were not going well for him, Shalulile insists he was always motivated as he didn’t disappoint people, who are looking up to him.
“If you believe in yourself and know you are a good player and a good striker, you won’t give up,” he said.
“We see also the best CR7 [Cristiano Ronaldo]. People thought he was done, but he is breaking records and he still believes in himself.
“I cannot give up, knowing that there are a lot of people looking up to me. If I give up, we will kill the generation that is behind us. Those are the things that keep me going.”
Shalulile on how he got his mojo back after poor start
Sundowns striker goes into final on back of five goals in seven games
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns hitman Peter Shalulile has revealed that the support he received from his technical team and teammates helped him rediscover his form after struggling in the middle part of the season.
The Namibian international found some form at the right time ahead of their Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm) as he’s scored five goals in the last seven matches.
The 30-year-old said he never gave up as he knew it was just a matter of time before he started scoring again. “A lot of people were going on, the media were writing [about my form], but you know as a striker, life cannot always be good,” Shalulile told the media yesterday.
“There are down moments where things don’t go well for you. It is how you pick yourself up. With the support from my teammates and the coach, they never gave up on me.
“You just go back to the drawing board, do the things that you have been doing and eventually, the breakthrough will always come. I started getting into form towards the end of the season, which was not my plan but God’s plan.”
Even when things were not going well for him, Shalulile insists he was always motivated as he didn’t disappoint people, who are looking up to him.
“If you believe in yourself and know you are a good player and a good striker, you won’t give up,” he said.
“We see also the best CR7 [Cristiano Ronaldo]. People thought he was done, but he is breaking records and he still believes in himself.
“I cannot give up, knowing that there are a lot of people looking up to me. If I give up, we will kill the generation that is behind us. Those are the things that keep me going.”
My time will come, says Mabasa on Bafana snub
Bucs look to Makhaula-Mbatha magic to floor Downs
‘If it’s meant to happen it will’: Pirates’ PSL top scorer Mabasa on Bafana call
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos