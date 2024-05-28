Mohafe feels Polokwane overachieved this season

Polokwane City interim coach Phuti Mohafe feels they overachieved by sneaking into the top eight by beating TS Galaxy on the final day of the season as their primary objective was to save the status of the team.
Oswin Appollis’ solitary goal at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium sank Galaxy on Saturday, ensuring Rise and Shine finish eighth on the DStv Premiership standings in what was their first season back in the elite league after they were relegated in the 2019/20 season. By virtue of finishing eighth, Polokwane will face champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinals in the new season.
“A chance of squeezing ourselves into the top eight has eluded us for the better part of the season but we managed that at the right time. The boys promised to go all out against Galaxy and they sure did deliver on their promise. The mandate wasn’t to be in the top eight but to save the [Premiership] status of the team,” Mohafe said.
“So, for us to qualify for the MTN8 means we punched above our weight. We’ve overachieved based on the goals we had set for ourselves but all in all this is a great achievement for the club.”
Mohafe was only installed as a coach on an interim basis when the club parted ways with Lehlohonolo Seema in November last year. The 50-year-old coach, who’d been serving as Seema’s deputy, went on to oversee 17 league games, winning five with six draws and five losses as well.
It remains to be seen whether Polokwane will give Mohafe the post permanently. Last week he said he’d take whatever role the management decides for him. As much as his future is still unclear, Mohafe is already thinking about facing Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinals in the impending season.
“We will be courageous against the champions but we know that it’ll be a mountain to climb to beat them. We need to believe that we can beat them if we are to stand a chance,” Mohafe said.
