What's at stake on PSL last day

- Hosting Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld, where they'll also be given their trophy, the champions aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the league this season and become the first ever side in the PSL to finish the season invincible.
- Having conceded just 10 goals so far, the Brazilians need to avoid conceding to break Kaizer Chiefs' record of fewest goals leaked in a 30-game season, achieved in the 2003/04 season when Amakhosi conceded 11.
- A win would be their 23rd, meaning they'd have smashed their 22 wins record set in the 2015/16 term.
Champions League (Stellies and Pirates)
Having spurned a chance to move to the second place after losing to Richards Bay and TS Galaxy in succession, Orlando Pirates will need to win against SuperSport United tomorrow and hope Stellenbosch doesn't get a victory against Richards Bay in their match. Stellies, second with 50 points, lead Pirates by one and a win against Bay will be enough to secure a place in the Champions League.
Confederation Cup (TS Galaxy, SuperSport, Sekhukhune and Cape Town City)
With Pirates and Stellenbosch guaranteed to finish second and third and one of them to play in a Confederation Cup, TS Galaxy, SuperSport United, Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City can all still finish fourth and take the last Confederation Cup spot. However, a win for Galaxy, who are fourth against Polokwane City away, will see them secure their place in the tournament.
Top eight (Chiefs, AmaZulu, Polokwane and Arrows)
All four have a chance of taking the last place in the top eight. Chiefs are currently eighth and only need to beat Cape Town Spurs in their final match to confirm their place. Should they draw or lose and other teams behind them win, they will drop out from the top eight. AmaZulu will face Golden Arrows, with both teams having a chance of finishing eighth on the table. Polokwane are at home to Galaxy and a win will give them a chance of finishing in that position as well, depending on other results. Chippa United also have an outside chance but will need a massive swing of results elsewhere.
What's at stake on PSL last day
Stellies and Bucs battle for second spot but will Chiefs make the Top 8?
Image: Shaun Roy
Mamelodi Sundowns may have already wrapped up the title ahead of the final round of DStv Premiership fixtures tomorrow, but there's still a lot at stake for several teams.
The gap between Sundowns and number two is already guaranteed to be at least 20 points, meaning they've shattered the record of winning the league by 16 points last season and the previous one.
Records up for grabs for Downs
Playoff spot
Richards Bay (15th place) need a win against Stellenbosch and hope Royal AM (14th) lose to Moroka Swallows.
Golden Boot
Tshegofatso Mabasa (15 goals) goes into the final weekend as a clear leader by Iqraam Rayners of Stellies needs just a goal to catch up with. Lucas Ribeiro Costa (12 goals) will also look to finish the season on a high.
Fixtures
All matches start at 3pm
Tomorrow: Polokwane v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba; Spurs v Chiefs, Cape Town; Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus; Chippa v Sekhukhune, Buffalo City; Swallows v Royal, Dobsonville; Pirates v SuperSport, Orlando; Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini; AmaZulu v Arrows, Moses Mabhida
