Royal, Bay's fate to be decided in last match

Richards Bay and Royal AM's fight to avoid playoff will be decided on the last day of the DStv Premiership on Saturday.
The Natal Rich Boyz failed to follow up their 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates after they lost 3-1 to Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, while Royal's struggles continued as they played to a dull goalless draw with Chippa United at home.
Thwihli Thwahla now leads second-from-the-bottom Bay by three points heading into the final match against Moroka Swallows away.
Bay will face a tough assignment against Stellenbosch at home in their final game, where they will need to win at all costs and hope Swallows defeat Royal in the other match.
Should Royal lose to Swallows and Bay win against Stellies, the Natal Rich Boyz will be safe as they will be tied on 30 points, but have a superior goal difference.
It won't be easy for Bay though as they will face a Stellies side still looking to finish second on the log table and will also come into this game eager to end their two successive league defeats.
Royal have an easier match against Swallows, who will be playing for nothing as they are already safe from dropping to the playoff spot despite losing 2-0 to SuperSport United on Saturday.
Swallows coach Musa Nyatama was pleased to have saved the team from relegation and that he will use the last match to give fringe players a chance.
"We will give the other guys some minutes. It has been difficult for us. We have not been changing the team a lot, but we will change the team now to give chance to players who were not playing," Nyatama told the media after the match.
"We really need the support from management now [to do better next season] and hopefully, it will be fixed next season and start on a good note."
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Saturday (All matches start at 3pm)
Polokwane v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba; Spurs v Chiefs, Athlone; Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus; Chippa v Sekhukhune, Buffalo City; Swallows v Royal, Dobsonville; Pirates v SuperSport, Orlando; Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini; AmaZulu v Arrows, Moses Mabhida
Royal, Bay's fate to be decided in last match
Both desperate for a win to dodge axe
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Richards Bay and Royal AM's fight to avoid playoff will be decided on the last day of the DStv Premiership on Saturday.
The Natal Rich Boyz failed to follow up their 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates after they lost 3-1 to Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, while Royal's struggles continued as they played to a dull goalless draw with Chippa United at home.
Thwihli Thwahla now leads second-from-the-bottom Bay by three points heading into the final match against Moroka Swallows away.
Bay will face a tough assignment against Stellenbosch at home in their final game, where they will need to win at all costs and hope Swallows defeat Royal in the other match.
Should Royal lose to Swallows and Bay win against Stellies, the Natal Rich Boyz will be safe as they will be tied on 30 points, but have a superior goal difference.
It won't be easy for Bay though as they will face a Stellies side still looking to finish second on the log table and will also come into this game eager to end their two successive league defeats.
Royal have an easier match against Swallows, who will be playing for nothing as they are already safe from dropping to the playoff spot despite losing 2-0 to SuperSport United on Saturday.
Swallows coach Musa Nyatama was pleased to have saved the team from relegation and that he will use the last match to give fringe players a chance.
"We will give the other guys some minutes. It has been difficult for us. We have not been changing the team a lot, but we will change the team now to give chance to players who were not playing," Nyatama told the media after the match.
"We really need the support from management now [to do better next season] and hopefully, it will be fixed next season and start on a good note."
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Saturday (All matches start at 3pm)
Polokwane v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba; Spurs v Chiefs, Athlone; Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus; Chippa v Sekhukhune, Buffalo City; Swallows v Royal, Dobsonville; Pirates v SuperSport, Orlando; Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini; AmaZulu v Arrows, Moses Mabhida
Barker confident Stellies will beat Bucs to the second spot
Our points record is here to stay – Rulani
Johnson aims to bow out with victory at Spurs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos