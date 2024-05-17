Stellies, Downs chase different targets

As Stellenbosch prepares to host Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership at Athlone Stadium tomorrow (3pm), there is still a lot to play for as both teams will be chasing their respective targets.
Sundowns are three points away from breaking the long-standing record for the 16-team Premier Soccer League era of 71 points, set in the 2015-16 campaign under coach Pitso Mosimane.
A win tomorrow will see them achieve that as they will move to 72 with two matches remaining against TS Galaxy and Cape Town City.
Masandawana are also looking to finish the season unbeaten and are getting closer to achieving that feat of being invincible.
Stellies, on the other side, need a win to keep their hopes of finishing in the top two in the log standings alive after losing 2-0 to Moroka Swallows in their last match.
A defeat against Sundowns tomorrow, and if Orlando Pirates beat or draw against TS Galaxy in the other match, will see the Cape Winelands side drop to third on the table.
Stellies coach Steve Barker said he expects twists and turns in the last two matches of the season but that they will try to finish strong.
"There is still a lot to play for. A lot can still happen. It was an obvious target for us to finish second in the league, but in no way will we lose any hope and give up any opportunity that will still come our way," Barker said.
Barker is drawing confidence from their recent Nedbank Cup semifinal performance against Sundowns despite losing 2-1.
"There is no reason why we cannot beat Sundowns at home in this match. A tough task. They are a good team," he said.
"But I felt we have done enough in the semifinal to give ourselves a sense of hope in that match. The key is to get back the energy and the spark to push for two big matches."
Barker will hope striker Iqraam Rayners will rediscover his scoring form and help them in the remaining two matches. Rayners has not found the back of the net in their last three games – against Swallows, AmaZulu and Sundowns.
Fixtures
All matches start at 3pm
Tomorrow: Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB; Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Athlone; Galaxy v Pirates, Mbombela; CPT City v Bay, Cape Town; Royal v Chippa, Harry Gwala; Arrows v Spurs, Mpumalanga; SuperSport v Swallows, Lucas Moripe; Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba
