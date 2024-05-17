"This is a very big game for us. Everyone is motivated. Pirates beat us in the first round of the season, so we can't allow them to complete a double over us. We are really desperate for maximum points against Pirates and we are not going to show them any respect. We will play without fear at all,'' Mahlangu told Sowetan yesterday.
"We want to play continental football next season and we believe we can still achieve that, especially if we can start by beating Pirates. Qualifying for the Confed Cup would be massive for this club, so it's a dream we want to achieve.
"Again, what motivates us to go all out against Pirates is that we haven't won in a while [they've played three consecutive draws after losing to Sundowns late last month]."
Galaxy eye Pirates scalp to book Confed Cup ticket
Mahlangu and Co aim to end recent winless run
TS Galaxy's Sphiwe Mahlangu, who's in scintillating form of late, has vowed they won't give Orlando Pirates any respect when they host them at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Mahlangu has also made it known that they still believe that they can finish third and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.
To have a slim chance of finishing third, Galaxy need to win all their three remaining league games against Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday and Polokwane City on the last day of the season on May 25, and hope Pirates and Sekhukhune lose their two remaining fixtures.
Mahlangu boasts seven goals and two assists from 24 DStv Premiership outings so far. The 29-year-old right-winger is pleased with his contributions this season, implying he's surprised himself as well. "I am so happy with how I've helped the team thus far,'' Mahlangu noted.
"At the start of the season, I set myself a target of five goals and five assists... now I've already managed to score seven goals and that's a big deal for me.
"I know that there's a huge room for improvement but I am proud of what I've contributed to the team. I believe that I can still rack up a few goals and assists in the remaining games."
