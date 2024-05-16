Royal AM coach John Maduka remains confident that Thwihli Thwahla will avoid relegation without even going to the play-offs, suggesting they should avoid the round-robin contest at all costs as his squad is already compromised by the transfer ban.
Royal's survival hopes were dented when they lost 2-0 to champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday, where Peter Shalulile and Lesiba Nku were on target. Even so, Thwihli Thwahla are still two points away from the play-off spot with two games to spare.
Royal face Chippa United in their penultimate league fixture at home on Saturday, before wrapping up their season by battling it out with Swallows, whose safety has also not been guaranteed yet, away on May 25.
Royal didn't sign any player this season after Fifa imposed a transfer ban on them for failing to pay their former striker Samir Nurkovic his outstanding monies.
"We are positive that we are not going to go to the play-offs. The players have been talking about it to say, 'we don't want to play in the play-offs'. It [participating in the play-offs] takes a lot out of you...
"We saw with [Cape Town] Spurs when they played the play-offs [before the start of the season] and came to struggle in the Premiership [as they've since suffered automatic relegation]. The play-offs are not easy at all,'' Maduka stated.
Maduka fears his players are already tired, hence going to the play-offs would be more disastrous. The Royal coach likes the fact that their fate is in their own hands as winning their last two games would guarantee them safety.
"We have been using the same players over and over again because we don't have depth... they are already having a long season, so going to the play-offs is the last thing we'd want.
"Our thinking is positive. Our fate is still in our hands... we have two games to play. We can't wait for other teams to do us favours. It's all up to us,'' Maduka said.
Maduka confident Royal will avoid play-offs
Coach blames fatigued for slump in form
Image: Darren Stewart
Royal AM coach John Maduka remains confident that Thwihli Thwahla will avoid relegation without even going to the play-offs, suggesting they should avoid the round-robin contest at all costs as his squad is already compromised by the transfer ban.
Royal's survival hopes were dented when they lost 2-0 to champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday, where Peter Shalulile and Lesiba Nku were on target. Even so, Thwihli Thwahla are still two points away from the play-off spot with two games to spare.
Royal face Chippa United in their penultimate league fixture at home on Saturday, before wrapping up their season by battling it out with Swallows, whose safety has also not been guaranteed yet, away on May 25.
Royal didn't sign any player this season after Fifa imposed a transfer ban on them for failing to pay their former striker Samir Nurkovic his outstanding monies.
"We are positive that we are not going to go to the play-offs. The players have been talking about it to say, 'we don't want to play in the play-offs'. It [participating in the play-offs] takes a lot out of you...
"We saw with [Cape Town] Spurs when they played the play-offs [before the start of the season] and came to struggle in the Premiership [as they've since suffered automatic relegation]. The play-offs are not easy at all,'' Maduka stated.
Maduka fears his players are already tired, hence going to the play-offs would be more disastrous. The Royal coach likes the fact that their fate is in their own hands as winning their last two games would guarantee them safety.
"We have been using the same players over and over again because we don't have depth... they are already having a long season, so going to the play-offs is the last thing we'd want.
"Our thinking is positive. Our fate is still in our hands... we have two games to play. We can't wait for other teams to do us favours. It's all up to us,'' Maduka said.
Stellies' Moloisane, Titus and Bucs' Mofokeng named in Bafana preliminary squad
We pick our contenders for Young Player of the Season
Galaxy will pop champagne if they get top 8 spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos