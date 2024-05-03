Tinkler trusts his principles despite winless streak

Amid their 11-game winless run, Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler has vowed to stick to his philosophy and principles, feeling they were one win away from turning things around.
City were outwitted 2-0 by Orlando Pirates in the league at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday to stretch their winless streak to 11 matches across all competitions. The Citizens have lost five of their last 11 games with six stalemates, having last won when they beat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 on New Year’s eve.
“I’ve been in this situation many times before, this is not my first road here. I’ve been in situations where clubs were in dire straits...Maritzburg 12 points after 21 games, so I go there and just keep working and I do exactly what I do now. I don’t change, I don’t become someone different because of negative results...I am still the same human-being, still the same coach, following the same coaching philosophy,” Tinkler said.
“It [their current slump in form] is affecting everyone but you always believe that you are one win away from turning it around and that’s what has to continue. We must get that one win under the belt to turn things around.”
Tinkler suggested his players’ mentality wasn’t up to scratch as he believes their poor form has more to do with their mindset. The City mentor insisted that he was a fighter and won’t entertain those who now start to question his quality as a coach.
“What I am hoping will change is that players respond on the day. Like I said, it’s all a mindset...it’s a psychological factor and something will trigger it, one moment, one goal can trigger you from a negative situation into a positive situation. More than that, there’s no science to it,” Tinkler said.
“I am always a fighter, I’ll continue fighting everyday to get that next win. I try to stay away from all the negativity because the minute you get dragged into the negativity, it’s always going to give you a negative mindset, so you keep your negative mindset and I keep my positive.”
Tinkler trusts his principles despite winless streak
City coach reckons they are a win away from turn around
Image: Shaun Roy
