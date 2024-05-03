“That’s giving the players a bit of confidence in what they are doing.”
‘The team is in a moment where it feels confident’: Riveiro on Pirates’ hot form
Orlando Pirates finally taking scoring chances, plus the confidence gained in their process as results come their way, are among reasons for their red-hot form going into Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal against Chippa United, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro said.
Wednesday’s 2-0 win away against Cape Town City took Pirates to five successive league and cup wins, in which they've scored 18 goals and conceded three.
That, and their strong cup record in Riveiro’s two seasons at Bucs — winning three of the last four domestic cups, including defending the MTN8 in October, and Pirates are also out to retain their Nedbank title — will see them go into Saturday’s semi at Nelson Mandela Stadium (3pm) in buoyant mood.
Riveiro was asked to explain his team’s fired-up run after they have so often battled for consistency during his tenure.
Orlando Pirates pre-match press conference for their Nedbank Cup semifinal against Chippa United, with coach Jose Riveiro and captain Innocent Maela.
“It’s probably not one reason,” he said.
“It’s part of the process, it’s a moment where I think we have many players in good form, many who are not participating in every game but are still pushing and helping those playing to keep that form.
“One of the key things is we are converting our performances into goals and results are coming, and when the results are coming everybody feels much more confident and you can even perform past your average.
“The team is in a moment where it feels confident. We went through a good period now facing different challenges, coming back in games, facing different scenarios, and even with all of those scenarios we managed to put the game in our way.
“That’s giving the players a bit of confidence in what they are doing.”
Chippa have solidified under the co-coaching duo of Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September since they replaced Morgan Mammila, who became technical director, on the bench in January.
They have seen off the relegation threat, moving from 13th place to 10th, on 32 points with four games to play in the league.
The Chilli Boys are contesting a cup semifinal so they should give Pirates a tough afternoon in Gqeberha as they compete for a place in the June 1 final.
Nedbank Cup semifinals
Saturday:
Chippa United v Orlando Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm)
Sunday:
Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Danie Craven Stadium (3pm)
