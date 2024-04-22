×

Soccer

Eastern Cape side secure history win at SuperSport

Coach Kopo lauds consistency after another Chippa win

22 April 2024 - 09:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Gamphani Lungu of SuperSport is challenged by Sirgio Kammies of Chippa United during their DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe on Saturday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Chippa United co-coach Kwanele Kopo has challenged his players to keep consistency after they registered four successive victories following their 2-0 win over SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Goals by Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Bienvenu Eva Nga either side of halftime were enough to give the Chilli Boys all three points and in the process, add to SuperSport's woes, who are still without a win this year in the DStv Premiership.

"I have to give credit to the players for how they have come to the party, how they have adapted tactically and defensively. We are much better now. We are not leaking as much as we were before," Kopo said after the game.

"Up front, we are getting better and better. Eva Nga had not played for a long time before we got him, so we knew it was always going to get him time to get into the game.

"I think the only area really where we are struggling a lot is up front where we have not found a right balance. But we take these victories and put them to the players as a challenge that we need consistency."

Kopo, whose side have also not conceded in those four matches, added that the results are helping them to build a competitive side for next season.

"The mandate has been clear with the players that at the moment, we are not looking at beauty. We are looking at the points and it's going to look ugly many times. But we have to get those points in the bag and then we can build," he said.

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt was again left disappointed by his side as he feels they should have won the game had they converted some of the chances they created.

"I thought it was a dominant performance, but the score-line doesn't tell you the true picture," Hunt said. "But you have to take your chances when you get them and we had some really big opportunities.

"I think they had two chances, we had some big chances and we could have scored a few. But we lost and we will take it on the chin. Not happy with the results for sure."

Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United also continued with their unbeaten run when they edged struggling Cape Town Spurs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, with Asekho Tiwani scoring a stunner in the 52nd minute.

Babina Noko coach Lehlohonolo Seema was pleased with the result.

"We are still a few points behind to be safe in the top eight. We will never relax and Tuesday [tomorrow] is another tough one [against Mamelodi Sundowns]."

Meanwhile, Golden Arrows and Royal AM drew 1-1.

Fixtures

Tomorrow; Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)

Friday: Galaxy v Swallows, Mbombela (7.30pm); Spurs v Bay, Athlone (7.30pm)

Saturday: AmaZulu v Chippa, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Chiefs v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (8pm)

Sunday: Royal v Pirates, Harry Gwala (3pm); CPT City v Arrows, Cape Town (5.30pm).

 

