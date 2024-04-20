WATCH | Sekhukhune player Tiwani scores wonder goal against Spurs

Sekhukhune United left-back Asekho Tiwani produced a wonder strike that must surely be adjudged the goal of the 2023-24 season to hand his team a 1-0 DStv Premiership win against last-placed Cape Town Spurs on Saturday evening.

Seeing Zama Dlamini off his line at Peter Mokaba Stadium Tiwani launched a lob from metres in front of his halfway line that sailed over the head of the Spurs goalkeeper in the 52nd minute.

The result left Spurs locked in last position and Sekhukhune in fourth place, depending on other results.