“Clearly these are the top four teams on the continent now. So it’s not going to be an easy match when you get to that level.
“As for the [Sundowns] players, I know they are up for a challenge, I am sure they are ready for it because the past five matches they played have prepared them for this sort of game.
“The more you don’t get it easier, it is going to give you that challenge for when you find a team that is tactical.
“If you remember our clashes against Wydad, we never used to enjoy meeting them but then you would find if you played Chippa United or Baroka before going to play Wydad you would solve problems on the field [in the build-up games].”
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was able to rest crucial performers Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena and Grant Kekana against Swallows.
Downs’ most important midfielder, Teboho Mokoena, limped off in the first half with a niggling injury but is expected to be fit for Saturday’s first leg.
TP Mazembe host 11-time Egyptian winners Al Ahly in Saturday’s earlier semifinal first leg (3pm SA time) at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo.
Sundowns’ past five matches prepared them for Esperance: Hlompho Kekana
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says Mamelodi Sundowns will have used their close encounters in their games leading up to the Caf Champions League semifinal against Esperance de Tunis as preparation for a tough encounter.
Sundowns meet the crack Tunisian outfit in Saturday night’s first leg (9pm SA time) at the 60,000-seat Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis with the second leg at Loftus Versfeld next Friday.
Kekana warned a clash against the four-time champions, who have the pedigree of a 105-year history and won the Champions League in 2018 and 2019, will be difficult for Downs.
On the surface, Sundowns’ encounters leading up to the semifinal may not seem to have been high profile enough to serve as preparation for a clash against the hugely technical North African giants.
The Pitchside Podcast crew discuss Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League semifinal away leg clash against Esperance de Tunis.
Speaking from his wealth of experience, Kekana, who led the Brazilians to their lone Champions League title in 2016 amid lifting a glut of other trophies in the 2010s and early 2020s, said the matches where a tiring team had to grit out results could have been ideal preparation.
Downs' past six games included needing penalties to negotiate past Tanzania’s tricky Young Africans in their two-legged Champions League quarterfinal. The Brazilians edged bottom two Premiership relegation battlers Richards Bay FC and Cape Town Spurs 1-0 and drew against endangered Moroka Swallows before which they also needed penalties to get past first division Pretoria University FC in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.
“This is the stage where you don’t choose your opponents. You have your opponents and you have to do the business,” Kekana told Sundowns’ Pitchside Podcast vlog.
“I’m sure the boys don’t want to experience the same [as last season’s semifinal exit to hoodoo team Wydad Casablanca via a heartbreaking, last gasp own goal by Mothobi Mvala at Loftus] with this opponent.
“Esperance de Tunis are experienced at this level. They have won this tournament before.
Sundowns star Morena expects fireworks in packed stadium in Tunis
Morena plots Esperance's downfall in Tunis
