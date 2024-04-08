Chelsea not mature enough to attain consistency: Pochettino after Sheffield draw

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said his squad lacks the maturity to compete every three days in the Premier League after they were held 2-2 by bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday.

Chelsea, who beat Manchester United 4-3 at home on Thursday, opened the scoring at Bramall Lane through Thiago Silva but were pegged back when Jayden Bogle netted before half time.

Noni Madueke restored Chelsea's lead in the 66th minute before Blades' striker Ollie McBurnie snatched an equaliser in stoppage time.

Chelsea also dropped points in a 2-2 draw with relegation threatened Burnley at the end of last month and Pochettino said the packed schedule was taking its toll.