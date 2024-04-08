×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chelsea not mature enough to attain consistency: Pochettino after Sheffield draw

By Shifa Jahan - 08 April 2024 - 11:12
Chelsea's Thiago Silva looks dejected after their Premier League draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Sunday.
Chelsea's Thiago Silva looks dejected after their Premier League draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Molly Darlington

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said his squad lacks the maturity to compete every three days in the Premier League after they were held 2-2 by bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday.

Chelsea, who beat Manchester United 4-3 at home on Thursday, opened the scoring at Bramall Lane through Thiago Silva but were pegged back when Jayden Bogle netted before half time.

Noni Madueke restored Chelsea's lead in the 66th minute before Blades' striker Ollie McBurnie snatched an equaliser in stoppage time.

Chelsea also dropped points in a 2-2 draw with relegation threatened Burnley at the end of last month and Pochettino said the packed schedule was taking its toll.

“Of course, they were tired but that is not an excuse today not to win the game at the end,” he said.

“Watching football, as a 52-year-old, you identify very quickly when a team is ready to compete or not.

“Maybe because this group is still not mature enough to compete every single game, every three days because Sheffield is in the relegation zone. I'm not saying we're not being respectful, but we need to think a bit more.”

Pochettino also said he took top scorer Cole Palmer off in the 74th minute as a precaution.

“We need to protect him. We wanted to give him some rest and try to avoid some problems in the future.”

Chelsea, who are ninth, host Everton next in the league before playing Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals on April 20. 

Reuters

Dion strike ends Usuthu’s winless streak in windy Cape

AmaZulu ended their sixth-match winless run in the DStv Premiership with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Johnson lauds Chiefs' 'good performance' despite loss

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson implied he was still proud of his team's performance in the damning 2-0 defeat to Chippa United over the ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Banyana confident they'll overturn narrow loss to Nigeria

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and striker Thembi Kgatlana remain optimistic that they can overturn the 0-1 Olympics qualifiers defeat they ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Downs now focus on Spurs after CAF scare

On the fourth day after their tough encounter in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals on Friday, Mamelodi Sundowns now travel to struggling Cape ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack