Nigeria's edge not that far ahead — Etafia

Retired Nigerian goalkeeper Greg Etafia feels the Super Eagles' upper hand over Bafana Bafana in tournaments will not give them an edge ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal showdown at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday at 7pm.
Nigeria are enjoying superiority with the last three meetings going their way. In 2004, Nigeria thumped Bafana 4-0 and also beat them in 2000 in the Afcon in Lagos.
The Super Eagles also eliminated Bafana in the 2019 edition in Egypt in the quarterfinal with a 2-1 win.
Etafia believes the experience Bafana players – with the majority of them playing for Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League – will make it difficult for Nigeria.
“Nigeria always has the upper hand in terms of tournaments. The last time I remember SA beat them was when Percy Tau scored in 2017 with Stuart Baxter as a coach [2019 Afcon qualifier],” Etafia said on Monday.
“The last time Nigeria won against SA was in 2019, so they always have the upper hand in terms of tournament football. I can't remember SA beating Nigeria in the tournaments, but in football anything can happen.
“This Bafana team, they are looking good. They are organised, more especially the majority of the team are coming from one team that has been doing well in African football, which is very interesting. But it's going to be a very good game with the best defensive teams playing. We will see how it goes.”
Etafia said the reason Nigeria has always enjoyed playing against Bafana is because most of their players play in big leagues in Europe and face a lot of big games, which helps them.
“The good thing about the SA team now is that the majority of the side have been playing in the Champions League and they have the ability to take the pressure, which is very important. In a tournament like Afcon, you need that calmness. That's why you saw Ronwen Williams show in the quarterfinal and that's the only advantage,” he said.
“Both sides have been doing well in the tournament, so you have both sides who have experience in the African Champions League and you have the other side who have experience in European football but now they are back playing in African land. They know how to manage the game. At the end of the day, whoever takes the opportunity will have a chance to win the game.”
Nigeria's edge not that far ahead — Etafia
Experience gained in Champions League works in Bafana's favour
