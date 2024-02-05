Bvuma not concerned by lapsing contract

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma insists he is focused on helping the club win games to finish as high as possible in the DStv Premiership table. The shot-stopper says he is not even thinking about his contract, which ends in June.
Bvuma, who reclaimed the number one jersey towards the end of last year, was impressed with his performances, which saw him keeping three clean sheets in four matches.
With four months remaining on his contract, Bvuma seems confident the club will renew it.
“I think that goes to the management [contract issues]. My job is to perform, and I'm not only performing well because my contract is coming to an end,” Bvuma said. “As a player, I set myself targets ... that I would like to play a certain number of games and also perform well for the team.
"I want the team to win. I want the team to do well for me and my family because there are a lot of people who are looking up to us. I have a village that I need to take care of. So, I'm not only performing for myself. I have a lot of people that I need to perform well for so that I could take care of them."
With the league resuming next week after the Africa Cup of Nations, Bvuma, 28, hopes the hard work they have been putting in during the break will help them as they look to continue where they left off last year following three wins and a draw in their last four matches.
“We are looking forward to the resumption of the league. We’ve been working very hard and I hope that when we resume the season, all the hard work that we have been putting through shows up,” he said.
“We know that we need to perform. Before we close, we were doing well and of course, we went into the break, but we are looking forward to the remainder of the season. As I mentioned, we have been working very hard. All we want now is the season to resume and we get going.
“We would like to go back to Africa [to play CAF games]. It is one of our dreams, our target for the season. We want to do well in the Nedbank Cup, so we are looking forward to all the games and winning the trophy will be great.”
Bvuma not concerned by lapsing contract
Chiefs keeper only focused on helping team do well
Image: Gallo Images /Philip Maeta
