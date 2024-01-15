×

Soccer

Ngobeni joins AmaZulu on a six-month loan deal to resurrect career

Defender says he aims to help team finish in top 4

15 January 2024 - 14:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Image: Darren Stewart

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Sifiso Ngobeni has been offered an opportunity to resurrect his career after joining AmaZulu on a six-month loan deal.

Usuthu revealed on Monday afternoon that they have secured the services of the left-back who struggled for game time at Sundowns.

The 26-year-old will compete with Rian Hanamub for a place in the starting line-up and he is already looking forward to that battle.

“I’m very happy to have joined AmaZulu. I’m looking forward to working hard, to please the fans and the president of the team,” Ngobeni told the AmaZulu media department.

“I am happy that I will be meeting up with the right people, so we can help the team to rise. The team has a lot of history and we need to bring joy to the fans this season by finishing in the top four.”

At Sundowns, Ngobeni, who made his professional debut with now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic in 2019, struggled for game time as he was competing with Aubrey Modiba and Terrence Mashego.

He joined Sundowns in 2021 following an impressive stay with Celtic but struggled to cement a place in the starting line-up.

This season, he only made two appearances for Masandawana– against Stellenbosch and SuperSport United – in the DStv Premiership matches.

He also had a loan spell with SuperSport United in 2022 and AmaZulu are hoping his experience will complement their objective this season.

