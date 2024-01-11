September optimistic he'll add value at Chippa

Thabo September is mindful that a few bad results could see him and his co-coach at Chippa United Kwanele Kopo fired in the blink of an eye as Chilli Boys have made it their culture to be impatient with coaches.
However, September is confident that he’ll have a meaningful contribution at the club as he and Kopo are mandated with saving the club’s top-flight status. September and Kopo were confirmed as Chippa’s joint coaches on Tuesday with Morgan Mammila being shifted to technical director role.
Chippa are famous for changing tacticians haphazardly, having seen over 22 men coach them in just over a decade since they were promoted to the Premiership in 2012.
“I am conscious that it might be that [they get fired early] if it doesn’t work out but I am also optimistic that I will add value and achieve the objective of saving the status of the team,” September told Sowetan yesterday.
“There’s always two sides of a coin. I think the club’s reputation of firing coaches is the reason why some people are sceptical about my decision to join but I focus on the positives… Chippa is a big brand and I see a chance to make an impact.”
September joins Chippa from SuperSport United, where he served as the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach. In fact the retired defender guided Matsatsantsa to the DDC title last season. September has suggested joining Chippa as a co-coach is about growth for him, admitting he also didn’t see it coming.
“It’s a step in the right direction for me. Yes, it came unexpectedly but life is just about taking opportunities,” September, who boasts a CAF B coaching badge, said.
It will be September’s first gig as a head coach in the Premiership. “I don’t know if I was ready to be the captain of SuperSport. I don’t know if I was ready to be the head coach of the DDC team at SuperSport, so time will tell if I am ready for my first head coaching gig in the Premiership with Chippa,” September said.
September, 41, couldn’t reveal the length of their contract but it’s believed they signed a deal that will lapse at the end of the season.
September optimistic he'll add value at Chippa
New coach opts to focus on 'the positives'
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
