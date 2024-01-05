×

Soccer

Afcon, Asian Cup scheduling ‘not good’ for players: Arsenal’s Tomiyasu

By Aadi Nair - 05 January 2024 - 13:37
Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal during their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on December 2 2023.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Asian Cup should be shifted to June and played in the same slot as Uefa's Euros, Arsenal and Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu said ahead of the January 12 to February 10 continental championship in Qatar.

The last three editions of the tournament have been played in January and February, opening hosting opportunities for countries from the Middle East where summers often exceed 50°C, temperatures considered dangerous for football.

Arsenal could be without Tomiyasu for six games, including four Premier League matches, if Japan go all the way to the final in Qatar.

“I want the Asian Cup to be played in June, the same as the Euros,” Tomiyasu told the Evening Standard newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

“I don't know why we are playing in January, not only the Asian Cup but the African Cup of Nations as well. It's not good for the players.

“But it is what it is and I will try to come back with the title.”

Japan, who are bidding for a record-extending fifth Asian Cup crown, kick off their campaign on January 14 against Vietnam before taking on Iraq and Indonesia in Group D.

Reuters

