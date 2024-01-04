Ex-Chiefs star Masango expects Bafana’s Afcon XI to be dominated by Sundowns

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango says it won’t be a surprise if Bafana Bafana's starting XI is dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns players at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has picked 10 players from the DStv Premiership champions for the tournament in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11. South Africa kick off their Group E campaign against Mali in Korhogo on January 16 (10pm SA time).

Masango went to the extent of saying that it won’t be totally wrong if all Bafana's XI are from Sundowns because they will bring their winning mentality to the national team.

The Downs players going to Afcon are Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko and Thapelo Morena.