Bafana opponents Namibia trim Afcon squad headlined by Shalulile, Hotto

Namibia have trimmed their squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, cutting it down to 23 from the 28 who have been preparing in Ghana this week, the country’s football association said on Thursday.

They submitted a final squad list to the Confederation of African Football before Wednesday’s deadline, with 11 players returning from the squad from when Namibia last competed at the finals in Egypt in 2019.

Namibia are in Group E with Bafana Bafana, Tunisia an Mali in the tournament in Ivory Coast that runs from January 13 to February 11.

The Brave Warriors' squad includes Mamelodi Sundowns goal ace Peter Shalulile and fullback Ryan Nyambe, who grew up in England and played at Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic before joining Derby County this season.

Orlando Pirates wing Deon Hotto is another of their star performers.