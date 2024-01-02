Salah’s second-half turnaround no surprise: Klopp after Liverpool beat Newcastle

Nobody should be surprised Mohamed Salah was able to recover from missing a penalty to score twice in a 4-2 victory over Newcastle United on Monday that gave Premier League leaders Liverpool a three-point cushion, Reds manager Juergen Klopp said.

Salah missed a spot-kick in a frustrating, goalless first half but changed his boots at half time before breaking the deadlock with a 49th-minute strike and then converting a penalty in the 86th for 151 Premier League goals at Liverpool.

“We should not be really surprised that Mo can change a game, can improve in the game, because he did it hundreds of times,” Klopp said.

“But it's just a really good example. The more goals you have, the more you're used to missing chances and the more you just understand what you have to do keep going and if necessary keep improving, using the situations better, and that's what Mo did.”