Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesiba Nku is expecting a tough battle from unpredictable Polokwane City when the two teams meet in their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Saturday.
Sundowns go into this match looking to return back to winning ways after they were held to a goalless draw by Cape Town City midweek while City are out to make it two wins in a row after they beat Chippa United 2-1 in their last outing.
“There is a lot to expect from them because they are a good team and they will be highly motivated as they won their last game. They will be looking to win another game in succession to cement a place in the top eight before the long Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break,” said Nku.
“But having said that, we have prepared well for them and we are ready for the game.”
Sundowns will be playing their 30th match since the beginning of August and Nku, who cut his teeth in professional football with Polokwane, admitted that the fixture pile-up is taking its toll on the players.
Sundowns midfielder Nku expecting tough battle from Polokwane
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
“We are doing fine even though we are tired because it has been a long year. Normally we are off by this time of the year but we have to do the work. Everyone is tired but we have people who help us to recover.
“We have played more games than any other team but we understand that this is part of our job and we have to do what we have to do.”
Nku pointed out Puleng Marema and Afcon bound Oswin Appollis as Polokwane's dangermen.
“I think you know Puleng Marema is a good player and they have Appollis who has been scoring goals for them. Those are the two players who I expect they will give us a run for our money but we are ready for them.”
