Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City)
With strikers Lebo Mothiba, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Lyle Foster not part of the squad for a variety of reasons, Mayo should have been drafted into the squad to add firepower up front.
Mayo has enjoyed a consistent run of form for Cape Town City and is the joint leading top scorer in the DStv Premiership with Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United.
Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt)
Eyebrows were raised when Lakay was omitted from the provisional 50-man squad despite impressive showings for Pyramids in the group stages of the Champions League.
Lakay should have benefited from the absence of Mothiba, Hlongwane and Foster but Broos has shown faith in Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa, Themba Zwane and Mihlali Mayambela.
Five players unlucky to miss out on Bafana Afcon squad
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana squad announcements will always set tongues wagging, and South African fans are divided on players coach Hugo Broos has selected to represent the country at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast next month.
TimesLIVE picks five players who will feel unlucky not to have got the nod from Broos to travel to the tournament.
Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)
“Riva” is a key member of the Mamelodi Sundowns midfield and has been consistent in all competitions, barring an injury he recently sustained forcing him to miss a few matches.
But he is back to full fitness and was in the starting line-up for the match against Moroka Swallows on Wednesday that never took place. He could have continued his partnership with club teammate Teboho Mokoena in the heart of the midfield.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos excludes Burnley star Lyle Foster from his final Afcon squad
‘Eventually we will score’: Rulani backs Sundowns to get goals in Cairo
Bongokuhle Hlongwane
Hlongwane has not played competitive football since October, when his MLS season for Minnesota United came to an end, but he could have added value in front of goals in the Ivory Coast.
He is another player who should have benefited from the absence of Mothiba and Foster.
Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)
Together with Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns and Mayo of Cape Town City, Grobler is the joint leading goal scorer in the DStv Premiership representing SuperSport United.
A player of vast experience who is also strong in the air, he could have added a lot of value at the tournament.
