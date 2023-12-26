Former Sundowns, Wits winger Pelembe to lead Mozambique at Afcon

Mozambique have named 40-year-old winger Elias Pelembe to captain their 23-man squad at next month's African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast and also handed a first call-up to former German under-20 international Alfons Amade.

Pelembe, known in his home country as Domingues, competed for Mozambique when they last appeared at the finals in 2010 and is likely to be the oldest player at the tournament, which kicks off on January 13.

Pelembe was the 2007-08 Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Season at champions SuperSport United, and won another championship their the next season before signing for Mamelodi Sundowns in 2009. He won more league titles at Sundowns (2013-14) and Bidvest Wits (2016-17).

After stints at Polokwane City and Royal AM and Pelembe signed for UD Songo in Songo, Cahora-Bassa in Mozambique's northern Tete Province in July.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove is the only member of coach Chiquinho Conde's squad presently competing in the PSL.