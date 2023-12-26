×

Soccer

Former Sundowns, Wits winger Pelembe to lead Mozambique at Afcon

By Mark Gleeson - 26 December 2023 - 11:57
Elias Pelembe turning out for Royal AM in May 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mozambique have named 40-year-old winger Elias Pelembe to captain their 23-man squad at next month's African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast and also handed a first call-up to former German under-20 international Alfons Amade.

Pelembe, known in his home country as Domingues, competed for Mozambique when they last appeared at the finals in 2010 and is likely to be the oldest player at the tournament, which kicks off on January 13.

Pelembe was the 2007-08 Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Season at champions SuperSport United, and won another championship their the next season before signing for Mamelodi Sundowns in 2009. He won more league titles at Sundowns (2013-14) and Bidvest Wits (2016-17).

After stints at Polokwane City and Royal AM and Pelembe signed for UD Songo in Songo, Cahora-Bassa in Mozambique's northern Tete Province in July.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove is the only member of coach Chiquinho Conde's squad presently competing in the PSL.

Also in the Mambas' squad is defensive midfielder Amade, who played for Germany U-20 but has switched his international allegiance, though has yet to make his debut for Mozambique.

Also included is Portuguese-born midfielder Guima, who scored on his debut in September; and Atletico Madrid fullback Reinildo, who last played for the national team in June when they secured qualification.

Mozambique compete in Group B in Ivory Coast and open their campaign against Egypt in Abidjan on January 14. Cape Verde Islands and Ghana complete the group.

Mozambique Afcon squad

Goalkeepers: Ernan (UD Songo), Fazito (Ferroviario Nampula), Ivane (Associacao Black Bulls)

Defenders: Edmilson Dove (Kaizer Chiefs), Infren (UD Songo), Bruno Langa (Chaves), Domingos Macandza (Costa do Sol), David Malembana (Noah), Mexer (Bandirmaspor), Nene (Associacao Black Bulls), Reinildo (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Alfons Amade (KV Oostende), Amadou (Ferroviario Beira), Clesio Bauque (Honka), Geny Catamo (Sporting Lisbon), Elias Pelembe (UD Songo), Guima (Chaves), Joao (Ferroviario Beira), Gildo Lourenco (Sporting Covilha), Shaquille (Ferroviario Maputo), Witi (Nacional)

Forwards: Lau King (Sagrada Esperanca), Stanley Ratifo (CFR Pforzheim)

Reuters

Freak accident puts Chiefs midfielder ‘Ox’ Mthethwa’s Afcon hopes in doubt

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hopes of Kaizer Chiefs midfield hardman Sibongiseni Mthethwa are in the balance.
Sport
7 hours ago

Sundowns ‘in desperate need of a holiday’: Mokwena after draw against City

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said his team's punishing schedule played a role in their 100% record in the DStv Premiership coming to an end ...
Sport
1 day ago

