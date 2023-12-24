Wolves edge wasteful Chelsea on Christmas eve

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their stellar home form to heap misery on Chelsea on Christmas eve with a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday, thanks to second-half strikes from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty.

After a goalless first half, Lemina headed in a Pablo Sarabia corner six minutes after half time to give Wolves the lead before Doherty secured the win with a second goal in added time while Christopher Nkunku scored his first goal for Chelsea.

Wolves, who are unbeaten at home in the league since September, moved up to 11th with 22 points, level with 10th-placed Chelsea but trailing the London side on goal difference.

Chelsea have now lost four away games in a row as Mauricio Pochettino's side fell to their eighth league defeat of the season.

“We feel very disappointed because we deserve much more. We are not clinical enough. We created chances and had the possession,” Pochettino said.

“It is a young team and many players are in the Premier League for the first time. They need to adapt. We need to learn from these games. We are in a position Chelsea should not be in.”