Most intense game for 20 years, says Arteta after Arsenal draw at Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Liverpool as one of the most intense games in decades on Saturday as the north Londoners' long wait for a league victory at Anfield continued.

Gabriel's early headed goal gave Arsenal hope of a first league win at Liverpool since 2012 but Mohammed Salah struck a superb equaliser before half time.

Arteta's side finished strongly but could not force a winner, though they will head into Christmas with a one-point lead over Liverpool and Aston Villa at the top of the table.

The Spaniard said ahead of the clash that playing at Anfield was like being in a washing machine and he was not to be disappointed in a high-octane duel.