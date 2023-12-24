Hunt raves about SuperSport’s young guns who shot down Orlando Pirates

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has hailed the young players who came through for the team and landed a major blow in the race for second place in the DStv Premiership beating Orlando Pirates 3-1 in Polokwane on Saturday.

Shandre Campbell, the 18-year-old teen who is one of a staggering 11 players from SuperSport's DStv Diski Challenge reserve side who been given debuts by Hunt this season, deservedly drew the headlines for a superbly-taken brace.

A player who scored eight goals in 26 appearances in the 2022-23 DDC confirmed the potential shown in now 14 league and cup appearances since being man-of-the-match in United's season-opening win against Richards Bay FC in August with his first two top flight goals.

Hunt pointed out his centrebacks- 19-year-old Ime Okon, who continues to impress, and 20-year-old Bilal Baloyi — were both under 21, with the latter making his first league start after two substitute appearances.

Left-back Keagan Johannes is 22 and has already made more than 50 league appearances in three seasons since signing from then first division Cape Town Spurs.