Guardiola hints at exit as Man City beat Fluminense to capture Club World Cup

Julian Alvarez scored the fastest goal in a Club World Cup final and a brace as Manchester City thrashed Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 on Friday to cap a remarkable year by capturing their fifth trophy of 2023.

Pep Guardiola's team, who were missing injured striker Erling Haaland at the global tournament, had already captured the FA Cup, Premier League, Champions League and Uefa Super Cup this year.

The Spaniard hinted that his time at the club might be coming to an end when he said “the job was done” and “there was nothing else to win” after eight years at the helm.

“I have the feeling we've closed a chapter. We've already won all the titles,” Guardiola said. “There's nothing left to win. I have the feeling the job is done, is over.”

Guardiola, who arrived at City in 2016, claimed his 16th title with the club. He added he wanted to write a new chapter with the team where he has 18 months left on his contract.

“Now it's Christmas time, buy another book and start to write it again. The last eight years it's over,” he said.

“When I close the chapter it's for eight years of incredible work behind the scenes. Today we celebrate on the plane, tomorrow rest.

“The players out there are still hungry and motivated. It’s a beautiful, beautiful day.”

Captain Kyle Walker added: “To win these five trophies — for me, the five biggest prizes available to us — is incredible.

“I am so proud to have been a part of this and I can honestly say it's an honour to play alongside these players; I couldn't ask for better team mates.

“It’s really, really hard to win consistently, so to be sat here today having won the [five titles] is really special and a huge achievement.”