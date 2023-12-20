Club World Cup has given Man City a reset, says Rodri as they reach final
The Club World Cup has given Manchester City a break from their recent poor form in the Premier League and the players are determined to put in the hard work and turn their results around, midfielder Rodri said.
City have won only one of their last six league games and have dropped to fourth, five points behind leaders Arsenal, but the treble winners booked their spot in the Club World Cup final with Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds.
European champions City, who also won the Uefa Super Cup this year, have missed the influence of injured Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne while a foot problem has denied them the services of goal machine Erling Haaland.
Manager Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne, who has made only one league appearance this season due to a hamstring injury, has returned to training, but Haaland remains out.
The duo will miss Friday's final against Brazilian side Fluminense.
“We have to give our best to try to win everything because it will be history. It would be an amazing run if we end with five titles,” Rodri said.
"[The last few games] left a very bad feeling in the change room for us, so I think it was good for us to stop a little bit and then come here to the [Club] World Cup.
“When you're in that moment you're in this mixture of feeling that you have failed and dropped points. It's a time when you can't speak much, you have to be quiet, work as hard as you can and results will come.”
City outclassed Red Diamonds at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to set up a Club World Cup final showdown against Brazilian side Fluminense.
European champions City were frustrated by a well-organised Japanese side during the opening half but took the lead with an own goal by Marius Hoibraten in stoppage time.
Mateo Kovacic made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute with his first goal since joining City from Chelsea and Bernardo Silva's deflected shot a few minutes later meant City could play the rest of the game in cruise control.
Pep Guardiola's City, who had won only three of their previous eight games in all competitions, are looking to become the fourth English club to win the title after Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.
They will start as heavy favourites in Friday's final against Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense who on Monday beat Egypt's Al Ahly 2-0.
“The players know how important it is for the club,” Guardiola, who won the title twice with Barcelona and once with Bayern Munich, said. “To be in this final, you have to do incredible things like win the Champions League. This may be the only time we play this in our lifetime.
“We will try to win the title we don't have to complete the circle.”
Reuters