Club World Cup has given Man City a reset, says Rodri as they reach final

The Club World Cup has given Manchester City a break from their recent poor form in the Premier League and the players are determined to put in the hard work and turn their results around, midfielder Rodri said.

City have won only one of their last six league games and have dropped to fourth, five points behind leaders Arsenal, but the treble winners booked their spot in the Club World Cup final with Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds.

European champions City, who also won the Uefa Super Cup this year, have missed the influence of injured Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne while a foot problem has denied them the services of goal machine Erling Haaland.

Manager Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne, who has made only one league appearance this season due to a hamstring injury, has returned to training, but Haaland remains out.

The duo will miss Friday's final against Brazilian side Fluminense.