"Fortunately, our game against Sekhukhune United next week is postponed. They are not going to be back in time for their travels (for the CAF Confederation Cup). I think it would have been tough to get ourselves for another tough match away from home.
"It's difficult to describe the feeling that I have. It has been a journey of hard work, dedication and commitment to my career. To get a trophy in the bag as a coach, I have won two league titles as well as promoted two teams from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
"So, to be where we are is a good space to be in."
Barker, 55, added that he doesn't need anyone to tell him that he is doing a great job as his work has been showing off in the last couple of years.
"I always maintain and continue to serve my players and create opportunities for them. Back in the AmaTuks days, to see people like Andile Jali, Bongani Khumalo, Marc van Heerden, Aubrey Ngoma and there are a lot of players who have gone and had good careers, that's the satisfaction I get from the job that I do," he said.
"If I see players going on and doing well for themselves playing in Europe and achieving things, this season players like Ashley du Preez, Zitha Kwinika going Kaizer Chiefs and Olwethu Makhanya who was here, today playing in America, I don't need to be told that I'm doing any good job."
Stellies coach Barker cherishes his first PSL trophy
Image: Darren Stewart
Having won his first trophy in the DStv Premiership when he clinched the Carling Knockout on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is satisfied with his achievement.
Barker guided Stellies to a 5-4 penalty victory shootout against TS Galaxy to win their first cup in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Barker lost in the Nedbank Cup final in 2009 while coaching the University of Pretoria when they were beaten by Moroka Swallows.
He also came close when he was eliminated in the semifinals twice this year in the Nedbank Cup by Sekhukhune United and in the MTN8 by Orlando Pirates.
"Obviously, having lost the Nedbank Cup in the final and getting close to making finals recently and getting into the final and winning it, is deeply satisfying," Barker told the media during the post-match press conference on Saturday.
"I may not be showing it now. I'm emotionally drained. It is extremely satisfying. I think it will hit home tomorrow [Sunday] and the next couple of days once we are back.
Stellies hold their nerve to claim cup final on penalties against Galaxy
"Fortunately, our game against Sekhukhune United next week is postponed. They are not going to be back in time for their travels (for the CAF Confederation Cup). I think it would have been tough to get ourselves for another tough match away from home.
"It's difficult to describe the feeling that I have. It has been a journey of hard work, dedication and commitment to my career. To get a trophy in the bag as a coach, I have won two league titles as well as promoted two teams from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
"So, to be where we are is a good space to be in."
Barker, 55, added that he doesn't need anyone to tell him that he is doing a great job as his work has been showing off in the last couple of years.
"I always maintain and continue to serve my players and create opportunities for them. Back in the AmaTuks days, to see people like Andile Jali, Bongani Khumalo, Marc van Heerden, Aubrey Ngoma and there are a lot of players who have gone and had good careers, that's the satisfaction I get from the job that I do," he said.
"If I see players going on and doing well for themselves playing in Europe and achieving things, this season players like Ashley du Preez, Zitha Kwinika going Kaizer Chiefs and Olwethu Makhanya who was here, today playing in America, I don't need to be told that I'm doing any good job."
Galaxy coach Ramovic praises Barker ahead of Carling Cup final date
Barker wants to win cup for slain defender and uncle Clive
Steve Barker dedicates Stellies’ first cup final to uncle Clive and Oswin Andries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos